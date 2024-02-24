Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WISE shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.05) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.65) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wise
Wise Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Wise
In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). In related news, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total value of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
