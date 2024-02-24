Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WISE shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.05) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.65) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Wise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wise

Wise Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Wise

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 849.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 753.68. The company has a market cap of £8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). In related news, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total value of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.