Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $141.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

