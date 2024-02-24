Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $165.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

