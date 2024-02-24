Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $175.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

