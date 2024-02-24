Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $309.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.