Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $330.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

WDAY opened at $305.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $309.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

