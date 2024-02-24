World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

WKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Kinect will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

