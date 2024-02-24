Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $64.25 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

