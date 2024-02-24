Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Xinyi Glass Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.