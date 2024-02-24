Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

