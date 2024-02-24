Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.