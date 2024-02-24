Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DXC Technology in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:DXC opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

