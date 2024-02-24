Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.0 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,711,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $1,301,822. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.