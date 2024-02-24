Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Trading Up 3.9%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,446,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Zenabis Global Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Zenabis Global

(Get Free Report)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.