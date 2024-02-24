Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 14,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zentek in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentek in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zentek during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

