Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 7,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

