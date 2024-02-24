ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

