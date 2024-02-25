11,734 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.