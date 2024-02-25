22,872 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,280,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

QFIN opened at $15.75 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

