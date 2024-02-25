26,039 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

