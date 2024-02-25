4,337 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

