6,467 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.