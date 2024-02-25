Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.54

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.54 and last traded at $244.54, with a volume of 28269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

