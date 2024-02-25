Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY opened at $157.65 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

