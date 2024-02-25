Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

