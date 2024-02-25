American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after buying an additional 715,429 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.