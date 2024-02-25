American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $308,556.11 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Kurt Knight sold 6,239 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $6,800.51.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kurt Knight sold 6,882 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $10,254.18.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Well by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

