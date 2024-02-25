American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Kathy Johnson Weiler Sells 283,192 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Well Stock Down 1.9 %

AMWL stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Well by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

