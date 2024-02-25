American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Kathy Johnson Weiler Sells 283,192 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
American Well Stock Down 1.9 %
AMWL stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.
