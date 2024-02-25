Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,581 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90.

Block Trading Up 16.1 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.