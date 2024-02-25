AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287,840 shares of company stock worth $49,206,395 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.7 %

APP opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

