Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,646 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcellx worth $162,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Arcellx Stock Up 2.5 %

ACLX opened at $62.01 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

