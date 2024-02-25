Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,135,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 504,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Ares Management stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

