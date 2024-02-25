Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $27,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $183.76 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

