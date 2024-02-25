Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.69 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

