Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) SVP Sells $1,700,631.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

