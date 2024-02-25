Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

