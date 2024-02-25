Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

