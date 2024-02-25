Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

