Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $84.24 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

