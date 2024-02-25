Capco Asset Management LLC Has $44.92 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,610,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 141,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $410.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

