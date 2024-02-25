Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $67.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRI. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

CRI stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

