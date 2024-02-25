Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.