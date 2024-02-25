Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

CATY stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.