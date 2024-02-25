CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

