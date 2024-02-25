Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

A number of analysts have commented on CERE shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

View Our Latest Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.