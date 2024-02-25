Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 5,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Equitable by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 535,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
