Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 5,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on EQH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Equitable by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 535,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.