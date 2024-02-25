Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

