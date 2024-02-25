Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.0 %

SHAK opened at $98.04 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,352 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.