Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

