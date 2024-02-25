Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock worth $1,299,755. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

